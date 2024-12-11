Clemson University students complete work on community pavilion and garden

By Bea Bates

Clemson University

news@thepccourier.com

The School of Architecture’s Architecture + communityBUILD (A+cB) studio recently designed, built and held a ribbon cutting for a new community pavilion and school garden in Charleston.

In partnership with the Green Heart Project, the Charleston Parks Conservancy and the City of Charleston, the community pavilion and garden were built at Eric Cornelius Singleton II Park.

The project will provide Meeting Street Academy students with

