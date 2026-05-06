Clemson University to host graduation this week

CLEMSON — Approximately 5,000 students are set to earn bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from Clemson University at Spring Commencement.

Doctoral Commencement is set for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, followed by Commencement for bachelor’s and master’s degree candidates across three ceremonies (9 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6 p.m.) on Thursday, May 7 and Friday, May 8. All ceremonies will

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