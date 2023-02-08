Collins, Carter talk legislative topics at Pickens United

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Growth and abortion were among the topics discussed by two Pickens County legislators at a meeting last week.

Rep. Neal Collins and Rep. Jerry Carter gave a legislative update during the Jan. 30 Pickens United meeting, held at the Carr Center in Easley.

Collins said Pickens County is “extremely well represented in Columbia, as far as seniority is concerned.”

“Like it or not, that is very important in Columbia,” he said.

Collins said since becoming Senate president in December 2021, Sen. Thomas Alexander “is extremely busy.” In addition to

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login