Collins, Hiott suggest speedway development violates agreement

By Mike Pulley

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — On April 17, Pickens County state legislative representatives Neal Collins and Davey Hiott sent a joint letter to the state Department of Archives and History claiming that demolishing the Greenville-Pickens Speedway in Easley would violate a memorandum of Agreement negotiated in June 2025 by Greenville Developer

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