Coming home

Rising country music star Whiten returns to Six Mile to perform at Issaqueena Festival

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

SIX MILE — After going viral on the internet and moving to Nashville, Tenn., a musician from Six Mile will be returning for a hometown show this weekend.

Blake Whiten will be headlining the Issaqueena Festival on Saturday, May 17.

The Courier spoke with his parents, Windi and Matthew Whiten, on May 8.

Blake’s mother said they bought him “his first little junior guitar” when he was 4 years old.

“By 12 or 13, he was pretty good,” Windi said.

As a kid, Blake tried to jump start his musical career.

“He tried to drop out of middle school to go to Nashville,” Windi said. ‘I wouldn’t let

him. I just laughed it off. I guess he really knew what he was going to do.”

She said her son “got all that talent from his daddy.”

“My dad, my aunts all sang and played instruments,” Matthew said. “I play

