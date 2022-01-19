Community bands together in wake of Kentucky storms

By Rocky Nimmons

PICKENS — Following the devastating destruction of a recent outbreak of tornadoes in the state of Kentucky that left thousands with the terrible task of picking up the pieces, an area business owner and hundreds of community members stepped up to lend a helping hand.

Market at the Mill owner David Hosea, along with the staff at the market — located in the Hosea Industrial Park, the former site of the Singer/Ryobi plant in Pickens — took on the task of helping those in need.

Hosea, who owns multiple businesses in addition to the Market at the Mill, is based in Kentucky. Hosea said he was scheduled to be in Pickens for the annual employee Christmas party, but he told Hosea Industrial Park facility manager Barry Crawford he

