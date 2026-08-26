Community Calendars 8-26-26

• PHS class of 1965 to hold 61st reunion

Members of the Pickens High School Class of 1965 are planning their 61-year class reunion for Sept. 24. For more information, call Milledge Cassell at (864) 421-2361.

• PHS class of 1966 to hold 6oth reunion

Members of the Pickens High School Class of 1966 will come together this fall to celebrate a milestone as they mark the class’s 60th anniversary reunion.

The reunion will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026, from 2-5 p.m. at Larry Looper’s Red Barn, located at 101 Laurenwood Drive in Pickens. Classmates and their guests will enjoy an afternoon of fellowship, memories and reconnecting with longtime friends. A barbecue chicken dinner with two side dishes, bread and a beverage will be served beginning at 3 p.m. The cost to attend is $35 per person. Reservations and payment must be received by Sept. 7. Those interested in attending may register online through the reunion’s EventCreate page at https://eventcreate.com/e/phs1966.

• Cold Spring MBC to host fish fry sale

Cold Spring Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting its third annual fish fry/hot dog plate and yard sale from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 29. The event is located at 508 W. Lee St. in Pickens.

Proceeds will help with church renovations. All are welcome, and the event will be hosted by Bruce McKinney.

• H.O.P.E. meetings scheduled monthly

Dillard Memorial Funeral Home and Hillcrest Memorial Park have announced the renewal of the H.O.P.E Ministries program. The program, which helps others through programs and the exchange of ideas and information, will host its next meeting on Sept. 29.

“We are pleased to offer this as a support system for families in our community and surrounding areas who have experienced a loss,” said Tanya Gravely, general manager of Dillard Memorial Funeral Home. Meetings will be held on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at Hillcrest building beside Dillard Funeral Home in Pickens with the Rev. Lewis Edwards, community relations and director of H.O.P.E.

For more information, call (864) 878-6371.

• Widowed persons group meets monthly

Moving Forward, a widowed persons group meets at 5:30 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month at Silver Bay in Easley. For more, call Marian Huskins at (864) 270-6032.

• Quilt up for grabs at Hagood Center

Tickets are now available for a chance to win a beautiful handmade queen-size quilt at the Hagood Community Center/Pickens Senior Center, located at 129 Schoolhouse St. in Pickens. The quilt top was generously donated to the ReCraft Store in Greenville and lovingly hand-quilted by Dot Moss, Judy Bramel and Cheryl Budnaitis. Measuring 92 inches by 98 inches, the quilt fits a queen-size bed and can be machine washed on the gentle cycle with cold water. Lay flat to dry.

Tickets are $2 each, or three for $5. The winning ticket will be drawn in late August. Stop by the Hagood Community Center/Pickens Senior Center to see the quilt in person and purchase your tickets.

• Legion Post 52 to meet on 4th Tuesday

American Legion Post 52 officials invite all military veterans to join them in Easley. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Post building at 310 Pope Field Road in Easley.

• Food pantry hours announced at PPC

The Food Pantry at Pickens Presbyterian Church is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. To receive food, individuals must present a valid ID showing residency in Pickens County. Pickens Presbyterian Church is located at 311 W. Main St. in Pickens.

• Pickens Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Rotary Club of Pickens meets at 12:30 p.m. every Wednesday at the Pickens County Museum. Guests are invited to the meetings to learn the 20 reasons to join Rotary.

• Fleet Reserve meets on third Saturday

Fleet Reserve Association, Branch 15 meets on the third Saturday of each month at Chicopee United Methodist Church, located at 403 S. Catherine St. in Walhalla.

The Fleet Reserve is open to all veterans of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard.

Contact Tom Smith via phone at (864) 868-9397 or via email at fleetrevbrn015@gmail.com for more information.

• Sertoma Club invites locals to meet

The Clemson Sertoma Club invites all local residents to attend its meetings. The club meets at noon the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Occasions at Wedgefield in Central.

• UBS offers services bimonthly in Pickens

Upstate Bible Study (UBS) offers a meaningful and engaging Bible study experience every other Sunday evening at 5:30 p.m. at the Hagood Center, located at 129 Schoolhouse St. in Pickens. Each gathering features uplifting singing followed by in‑depth, verse‑by‑verse expository teaching through the Gospel of John. The study is led by pastor Larry Wilson, a graduate of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, whose teaching style emphasizes clarity, context, and practical application. Whether you are a lifelong believer or simply curious about the Christian faith, UBS provides a welcoming environment to explore Scripture and deepen your understanding of the life‑changing message found in the Gospel of John. The group extends an open invitation to all who wish to grow in their faith and fellowship with others.