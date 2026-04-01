Community invited to support Liberty Community Scholarships

LIBERTY — The community is invited to come together for a meaningful cause at a special all-day fundraiser benefiting the Liberty Community Scholarships. The event will take place on April 14th at Arnold’s in Liberty, running from 11a.m. to 8:45 p.m.

Throughout the day, a percentage of all sales at Arnold’s will be donated directly to the Liberty Community Scholarships, helping provide financial support and educational opportunities for

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