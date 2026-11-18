Class 2A Upper State Champions

Coming off a 7-15 season in 2025, the Liberty High School volleyball team returned to the court this fall with a championship purpose. The Devils took on all comers, winning their first 14 matches before racing through region play to earn the No. 2 seed in the Class 2A Upper State playoffs.

The Red Devils received a first-round bye and went to work on their playoff push with a close win over region foe West-Oak before dominating Mid-Carolina to earn a trip to the Class 2A Upper State championship. There, the Red Devils dropped the opening set to Mountain View Prep before rallying to win three straight sets and earn the team’s first trip to the state championship since 2022. The Red Devils were unable to complete their ultimate goal at the Class 2A state title game, falling 3-1 to Philip Simmons, but still left their mark in the record books with a 28-4 season that is among the best in school history. The remarkable 2026 Red Devil squad featured two North/South All-Stars in seniors Aubrey Moore and Catherine Barrington, as well two All-State selections in Moore and junior Claire Bivens. All three Red Devil players were also selected to the Region 1-2A all-region team alongside junior teammates Reagan Swafford and Jozie Youngblood. Moore was named the Region 1-2A Player of the Year, and Liberty head coach Carla Simpson was named the Region 1-2A Coach of the Year.