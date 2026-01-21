Coroner: Fatal shooting was isolated incident

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — There was no threat to the public following a fatal shooting incident over the weekend, according to the investigating agencies.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a 911 call at 11:am Saturday, Jan. 17 “in reference to a possible shooting incident,” according to a PCSO release issued that same evening.

The location was a residence in the 400 block of Latham Road in Easley, the release said.

Deputies located a seriously injured adult male with

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login