Coroner: Man died evading PCSO deputies

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Pickens County Coroner Andrew Wilson said a man killed in a motorcycle wreck early Sunday morning was evading law enforcement.

In a release issued Sunday, Wilson identified the victim as Stephen Buck Bowman, 58, of Greenville.

He said Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle in the Saluda Dam Road and Prince Perry

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