Coroner: Man died evading PCSO deputies
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — Pickens County Coroner Andrew Wilson said a man killed in a motorcycle wreck early Sunday morning was evading law enforcement.
In a release issued Sunday, Wilson identified the victim as Stephen Buck Bowman, 58, of Greenville.
He said Pickens County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempted to stop a motorcycle in the Saluda Dam Road and Prince Perry
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