Coroner: Man dies after being struck by train

EASLEY — Authorities are investigating after an Easley man was hit and killed by a train on Saturday.

James Flowe, 31, of Grace Avenue, was hit by a Norfolk Southern train on the railroad tracks near S.C. Highway 8 at Fleetwood Drive in Easley according to a news release from Pickens County chief deputy coroner Andrew P. Wilson.

Wilson said Flowe was taken to Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead of blunt force trauma in the emergency room at 7:52 p.m.

Flowe’s death is being investigated by the Pickens Coroner’s Office, the Easley Police Department and Norfolk Southern, Wilson said.