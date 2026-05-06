Council committee to research preserving historic speedway

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — With dozens of supporters in attendance, the movement to prevent the demolition of the Greenville-Pickens Speedway in Easley received a minor victory on Monday night as Pickens County Council voted 4-2 to form a historic preservation committee to research what options the council could have to save the historic NASCAR short track during its regularly scheduled May meeting.

The motion was made by Councilman Scott Lang, who represents District 4, which includes Norris and Liberty,

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