County approves building moratorium

By Mike Pulley

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — At its Feb. 2 meeting, Pickens County Council unanimously approved an ordinance banning new developments in several categories in an aim to avoid projects that would impact roads and infrastructure and lower quality of life for county residents.

The six-month moratorium prohibits new applications for RV parks, campgrounds, commercial lodging establishments and solar farms.

Also blocked are virtually all residential projects along the

