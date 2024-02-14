County athletes sign with colleges

Pickens County schools celebrated signing day on Feb. 7 with athletes signing to continue their academic and athletic careers at the next level. Above: Freda Ruiz (Southern Wesleyan, track/cross country), Emma Kutilek(USC Upstate, cross country) and Ashton Moseley (Newberry, golf) pose after signing at Pickens High School. Bottom left: Daniel’s Kolton Chapman (Union College, football), Jaedyn Young (Limestone, football), Sean Bolger (Catawba, football), Peyton O’Brien (Anderson, golf), Chaney Crosby (Anderson, softball), Kurtlyn Alexander (Belmont Abbey, softball), Ally Grace Batson (Western Carolina, softball) and Qwentin Welborn (Coker, wrestling) signed on Wednesday. Bottom right: Easley football players Will Patton and Carter Owen signed with Presbyterian and Anderson University, respectively.