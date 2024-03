By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — With South Carolina’s high school basketball season coming to an end last week, multiple awards and recognitions have come in for Pickens County players.

The highest honors came for Daniel’s Lila Mann and Pickens’ Maggie Chambers and Ava Owens, as they were named

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login