County buys building to alleviate courthouse traffic
By Evan Smoak
Courtesy The Journal
evan@upstatetoday.com
PICKENS — The purpose of a building recently authorized for purchase by Pickens County has been revealed.
Earlier this week, Pickens County Council gave the green light to buy 208 Garvin St. in Pickens for $850,000 after an executive session discussion. Chairman Chris Bowers said after the vote the purpose of the purchase would be
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login