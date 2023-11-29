County Christmas parades start this week

COUNTY — With Christmas just around the corner, municipalities throughout the county are getting into the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas parades and celebrations.

First up, will be the city of Pickens as it prepares to host the 2023 Pickens Christmas Parade on Dec. 1. The parade will be held starting at 7 p.m., on Main Street in Pickens.

This year, Pickens will be taking parade goers on a nostalgic trip with their theme: “Christmas Through the Decades.” Celebrate the rich history of Christmas by joining them as they feature floats and costumes from different eras, ranging from the elegant Victorian era to the trendy modern times.

There will also be a firework celebration at the end of the parade festivities.

That very same evening, the annual Town of Central Christmas parade will be held on at 6:30 p.m.

The next morning, Six Mile will hold its 52nd annual Christmas parade starting at 10:30 a.m.

Those who wish to register for the parade are asked to stop by Six Mile Town Hall. Registration deadline is Nov. 26.

Later that same day, Liberty’s spectacular Christmas parade will be held starting at 6 p.m. in downtown Liberty.

Line-up will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Cannon Memorial Baptist Church (120 Pepper St.). The parade will then go through town on Main St. and will end at the Mt. Zion Cemetery area.

Preregistration is available by emailing centralfire1989@gmail.com or calling 864-639-5608 (if no answer, please leave a voicemail). Preregistration is not required and registration can be done the day of the parade.

On Tuesday, Dec. 5, the city of Clemson will hold the 30th annual Christmas Parade sponsored by King Kozlarek Attorney at Law. They look forward to a great parade. Those interested in participating are asked to reach out to Lindsey Watley at lwatley@cityofclemson.org for more information.

Later that week, Dacusville will be holding its Christmas parade on Dec. 9. The parade is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

That night, the Easley Chamber of Commerce will be putting on the Parade of Lights in downtown Easley. The parade is set to begin at 6 p.m.

For more information about the event, please visit easleychamber.org or call the chamber at (864) 859-2963.

Later in the month, the Pickens Fire Department will be hosting the “Bringing Christmas to You” parade. The event is scheduled for Dec. 17 starting at 2:30 p.m.

According to organizers, it is a special event that will surely warm your heart and bring smiles to all. The event will take place throughout Pickens.