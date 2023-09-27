County Clash!!!!

For the second week in a row, the Pickens Blue Flame have had to take on a familiar foe. After last week’s loss to D.W. Daniel, The Blue got a chance at redemption, host the Liberty Red Devils for Homecoming. An Easley Homecoming win over this year’s feisty fire lords was not in the cards as the Devils used an explosive 3rd quarter to spoil the Blue Flame’s chance of a win. It other county pigskin action Daniel continued to dominate with the Lions shellacking Riverside 56-14. Final Green Wave fans had to be happy to see that the mean green destroyed Southside 38-12. See our entire Football Frenzy presented by Mountain View Funeral Home.

SEE the ENTIRE FOOTBALL FRENZY section by clicking on the link below. If you are an online subscriber you will be all set. if you are not you can become on for a little as $1 and have full access to Football Frenzy presented by Mountain View Funeral Home each and every week.

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login