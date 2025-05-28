County Council amends budget ahead of vote
By Evan Smoak
Courtesy The Journal
evan@upstatetoday.com
PICKENS — Pickens County Council met this week to discuss its fiscal year 2025-26 budget ahead of its final vote next month.
As part of the current proposed operations budget, all county employees — sans council members and the county administrator — will receive a 5 percent raise, a 1 percent step increase as part of the compensation study plan implemented this past fiscal year as well as a 4 percent
You must be logged in to view this content.
Subscribe Today or Login