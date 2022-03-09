County council approves pause on Highway 11 development

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County Council has voted to declare a temporary development and construction pause for certain residential and non-residential structures along S.C. Highway 11.

Council approved the third and final vote on the six-month moratorium during its March 1 meeting.

No one spoke on the issue at a public hearing held before the vote.

County Councilman Alex Saitta said the short-term moratorium is against “new manufacturing, new commercial development, new signage, large subdivisions.”

“It does not affect single residential or subdivisions 10 homes or less,” Saitta said.

Although Highway 11 is also known as the Cherokee Foothills Scenic

