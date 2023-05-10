County council retains special library millage
By Greg Oliver
Courtesy The Journal
PICKENS — After considerable resident input and internal debate, Pickens County Council voted last week to amend a change in the proposed budget and leave the county library system on its own special millage.
The motion, which passed 4-2, was presented by Councilwoman Claiborne Linvill, who represents the Clemson area, in response to county administrator Ken Roper’s decision to redirect dedicated library millage totaling more than $3
million in the general fund.
“I think Mr. Roper felt he needed to do that, but this would represent a change in how libraries have been funded for 27 years, and millage has been put there in such a way so that the growth rate we’ve been discussing this entire meeting is matched to the funding of the libraries,” said Linvill, who represents the Clemson-area District 1.
