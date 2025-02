By Evan Smoak

Courtesy The Journal

evan@upstatetoday.com

PICKENS — Pickens County will soon see a funding boost for opioid use prevention measures.

Pickens County Council voted unanimously last week to accept money from the South Carolina Opioid Recovery Fund (SCORF), which will be used to fund salaries of two community paramedics

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login