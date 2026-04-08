County Council voices speedway support following rally in Easley

By Mike Pulley

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — Rain causes cancellation of NASCAR races, but the wet weather didn’t stop about 300 fans from attending a rally to save the historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway.

The fans and a few politicians gathered inside a cavernous building at Easley’s District Park on April 4 to show their support for reviving NASCAR’s second oldest racetrack.

A group of former Greenville-Pickens drivers are hoping the large turnout will help motivate Greenville developer RealtyLink to sign a $4 million contract to sell them the track instead of demolishing it for a large business and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login