County Council voices speedway support following rally in Easley
By Mike Pulley
Special to the Courier
news@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — Rain causes cancellation of NASCAR races, but the wet weather didn’t stop about 300 fans from attending a rally to save the historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway.
The fans and a few politicians gathered inside a cavernous building at Easley’s District Park on April 4 to show their support for reviving NASCAR’s second oldest racetrack.
A group of former Greenville-Pickens drivers are hoping the large turnout will help motivate Greenville developer RealtyLink to sign a $4 million contract to sell them the track instead of demolishing it for a large business and
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