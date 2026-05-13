County denies phase five of speedway development plan

By Mike Pulley

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — The Pickens County Planning Commission denied a proposed Phase 5 of a huge business park in Easley Monday, citing several ways the development did not comply with the county’s Comprehensive Plan and other ordinances.

This was the second time the Commission has denied approval for Phase 5, and this one has a finality to it the earlier decision in March did not.

It also appears to block Greenville developer RealtyLink’s plan to demolish the historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway and replace it with more industrial facilities in Phases 3 and 4, part of its mammoth Speedway Business & Industrial Park at the intersection of Highways 123 and

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