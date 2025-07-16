County educational efforts highlighted at recent meeting

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Educational efforts in the area include preparing young readers to “read to learn” and serving first-generation college students in a “first of its kind” way, beginning while they are still in high school.

Pickens United members heard updates from area education officials at the group’s June 30 meeting.

Pickens County School Board Trustee Betty Garrison said the school district’s prohibition on students having cellphones in the classroom

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login