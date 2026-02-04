County elections official recognized for excellence
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
COUNTY — Pickens County’s election analyst was recently recognized by a stateorganization for going “above and beyond.”
Charles “Skeet” Holland is the 2026 recipient of a statewide award jointly administered to one election official each year on behalf of the South Carolina Association of Registration and Election Officials (SCARE) and the S.C. Election Commission.
“I am extremely proud to accept this award as a representative of the Voter Registrations and Elections office of
