County elections official recognized for excellence

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County’s election analyst was recently recognized by a state organization for going “above and beyond.”

Charles “Skeet” Holland is the 2026 recipient of a statewide award jointly administered to one election official each year on behalf of the South Carolina Association of Registration and Election Officials (SCARE) and the S.C. Election Commission.

“I am extremely proud to accept this award as a representative of the Voter Registrations and Elections office of

