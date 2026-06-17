County EMS facility set to open next month

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The grand opening of the county’s new Emergency Services facility will be a “little different” than typical openings.

During his report to Pickens County Council at its June 1 meeting, county administrator Ken Roper said the opening of the Pickens Emergency Response Building is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Thursday, July 26.

“We believe that we’re going to have everything in place,” he said. “We’re going to be ready to operate on that date, so we’re very excited.”

The way the event will function “is going to be a little different,” Roper said.

“This is not going to be just a traditional ribbon-cutting, somebody gives a speech, and we go that way,” he said. “Instead, it’s going to be more of a drop-in, where we want you to come and self-guide yourself through the facility.”

“Subject matter experts” will be stationed throughout the facility “to talk about the different capabilities for rescue squads, for fire, for emergency management, for EMS, for dispatch, for consolidated training opportunities, collaboration in Pickens County government,” Roper said.

The county broke ground on the facility, located behind the administration building on McDaniel Avenue in Pickens, in December 2024.

The facility is funded in part by American Rescue Plan Act funds.

In a March 2025 update, Roper said around $8 million for the facility is coming from ARPA funds and the balance of the cost, “not quite $4 million,” is coming from the county’s general fund.

Built on property already owned by the county, the facility’s top floor will feature a 12-position communications center with capacity to expand to 24, training and meeting rooms, admin and E-911 staff office spaces and fully secured areas for E-911 staff, including a kitchen, break room and locker and storage spaces.

The ground floor will have secure spaces for EMS admin and logistics staff, a large training room and breakout rooms for EMS personnel, storage for EMS supplies, records and controlled substances, a kitchen, break room and shower facilities for EMS personnel and climate-controlled logistics area for efficient loading and unloading.

The facility will also have bays to house and store EMS vehicles and equipment and space for critical response assets, including a mobile command post and backup power generators for critical facilities.