County expands suicide support

By Bru Nimmons

Staff Reporter

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County will become the first county in South Carolina to implement a Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) team, a peer-support program designed to provide immediate assistance to families and loved ones in the aftermath of a suicide.

The program, a partnership between the Pickens County Coroner’s Office and the Half a Sorrow

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