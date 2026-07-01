County expands suicide support
By Bru Nimmons
Staff Reporter
bnimmons@thepccourier.com
PICKENS — Pickens County will become the first county in South Carolina to implement a Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS) team, a peer-support program designed to provide immediate assistance to families and loved ones in the aftermath of a suicide.
The program, a partnership between the Pickens County Coroner’s Office and the Half a Sorrow
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