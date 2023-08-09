County flood coalition invite raises questions

COUNTY — Pickens County Council members recently discussed what benefits the county would receive if it joined the American Flood Coalition, with one council member saying the invitation did not “pass the smell check.”

Council members discussed the invitation, and a resolution providing for the county to join the coalition, during their July 10 meeting.

Councilman Chris Lollis said he’d spent “probably more time than I should have researching this.”

“I’m not sure what the benefit would be for Pickens County to join this coalition,” he said.

