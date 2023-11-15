County Historical Society dedicate market in Dacusville

DACUSVILLE — Pickens County Administrator Ken Roper welcomed a crowd of over 100 people for the dedication and unveiling of the much anticipated Dacusville South Carolina State Historical Marker on Sunday afternoon.

Three years in the making, it is the 32nd State Historical Marker in Pickens County researched, documented, and funded by the Pickens County Historical Society.

Dr. Ronald Rich, PCHS Vice President, spoke on the special history of the community and the lasting importance of the State Marker. Many Dacus family members from near and far attended.

Music was provided by the students of the Dacusville Elementary School and the Dacusville Middle School Ensemble.