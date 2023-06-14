County launching short-term rental registration system 

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

PICKENS COUNTY — Owners of short-term rentals will soon be required to register with a new system, so that local officials can better collect the accommodations fees levied on those properties.

Public Information Manager Jamie Burns said in a release issued June 5 that Pickens County Council approved a partnership earlier this year with Host Compliance, which specializes in identifying and

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login