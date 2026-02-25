County plans new ambulance facility in Pickens

By Mike Pulley

Special to the Courier

news@thepccourier.com

PICKENS — Pickens County is planning to build a new ambulance staging facility in the city of Pickens.

At its Feb. 17 meeting, council discussed one of two locations for the new facility, known as EMS Medic 1. The new facility will replace a temporary home for Medic 1 that operates out of a manufactured building adjacent to the Rescue Squad 7 station at 121 Ann St. in

