County recognizes founders of rural fire departments

PICKENS — The men who pioneered the establishment of fire departments in Pickens County were recognized at the County Council meeting on June 1, 2026. Billy Gibson, Director, Emergency Services, presented the history of fire departments in the County. He said, “In the 1970’s and into the 1980’s, fire protection in Pickens County outside the municipalities was sparse and sometimes nonexistent. Some areas paid the nearest

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