County sets new weekly record for virus deaths

COLUMBIA — Pickens County has set a record high in COVID-19 deaths for the second week in a row, with 18 deaths reported in the seven-day period ending on Monday, when the latest DHEC numbers available at press time had been released.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the confirmed COVID-19 death of 16 elderly Pickens County residents, along with one middle-aged county resident. DHEC also reported a probable

You must be logged in to view this content.