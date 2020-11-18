County still has SC’s highest rate of incidence

COLUMBIA — South Carolina officials have reported four new COVID-19 deaths in Pickens County over the past week.

In addition to three elderly deaths, one middle-aged county resident died of the virus this week.

Pickens County continues to trend in the wrong direction in transmission rate, with the 14th-highest rate of South Carolina’s 46 counties. A two-spot drop from last week, the county currently sits at 4,147.09 cases per 100,000 residents

Meanwhile, the county is the state’s worst in the two-week

