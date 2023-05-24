County teams compete at state track and field championships

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COLUMBIA — Dozens of athletes from Pickens County’s four public high schools competed in the South Carolina High School League track and field state championships last week, earning varying honors for their efforts.

Pickens County’s best showing came from the Daniel girls, who finished fifth in Class 3A. While no Daniel girl was able to bring home an individual state championship, two athletes and the Lions’ 4×800-meter relay team brought home silver medals. Ashby Williams took second in the 3,200-meter run, just one year removed from bringing home a state championship in the event. Williams was also a member of the second-place 4×800 team alongside Lilly Tidwell, Casey

