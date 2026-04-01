County to honor Andrew Pickens for America 250

COUNTY — The Pickens County America 250 Committee, in partnership with the Pickens County Historical Society, will host a series of special commemorative events honoring the county’s Revolutionary War heritage as the nation approaches the 250th anniversary of American independence.

The events will celebrate the legacy of Gen. Andrew Pickens, the Revolutionary War hero for whom Pickens County is named, and will highlight the courage and sacrifice of the Patriots who fought for liberty in the South Carolina backcountry.

The public is invited to attend three important

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