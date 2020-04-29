County up to more than 50 COVID cases

COLUMBIA — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pickens County was up to 53 on Monday, according to figures released by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, though the county still has one of the lowest rates of spread in the state.

The county had four new cases announced Monday as part of 142 new cases revealed across South Carolina. The total number of people confirmed to have the disease in the state was 5,613 as of Monday afternoon, with 177 virus-related deaths reported.

No deaths have been reported in Pickens County, which on Monday had a rate of 41.77 cases per 100,000 residents — fourth-lowest rate in the state. Neighboring Oconee County had the second-lowest rate in the state at 30.17 cases per 100,000, while Anderson County and Greenville County had 73.56 and 123.96 cases per 100,000 population, respectively.

Clarendon County has the highest rate in South Carolina, with 548.23 cases per 100,000 residents.

DHEC’s COVID-19 webpage at scdhec.gov/infectious-diseases/viruses/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19 is updated daily with a map of positive cases, as well as the most current recommendations for protecting against the virus.

The website also has a listing of statewide nursing homes and care facilities across the state with confirmed cases of COVID-19. None of those facilities are located in Pickens County, according to the website’s most recent data.

As of Monday, DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory had conducted 14,160 tests for COVID-19. Of those tests, 1,816 positive and 12,344 were negative. A total of 52,145 total tests by both DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory and private labs had been conducted in the state.

DHEC increases access to healthy food options for WIC families

In response to demand for nutritious foods during the COVID-19 pandemic, DHEC is providing additional food items to South Carolina WIC participants. Beginning this week, and until further notice, participants will have more purchasing options for milk, yogurt, fruits and vegetables.

DHEC encourages South Carolina families who are experiencing loss of income related to COVID-19 to apply to its WIC program. Since March, more than 4,000 new participants have enrolled in South Carolina’s WIC program. To apply for WIC, call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment. For more information, visit scdhec.gov/news-releases/dhec-provides-wic-participants-access-increased-food-choices-during-covid-19-pandemic.