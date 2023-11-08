County volleyball stars named all-state

By Bru Nimmons

Sports Editor

bnimmons@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Four Pickens County volleyball stars were named to the South Carolina Coaches Association of Women’s Sports All-State volleyball squads last week.

Daniel High School and Pickens High School were both equally represented on their respective classes squads with two representatives each.

From Daniel, senior outside hitter Sydney Siders and senior setter Lilli Ward for the selected to Class 3A squad.

For Siders, it was her third consecutive selection to the squad making her the first Daniel volleyball player to make it in three straight seasons since Carley Hoover from 2010-2012.

On the season, Siders led the Lions with 384 kills and was second on the team in both aces and digs. Meanwhile, Ward made her presence felt setting the table for Daniel with a team-high 889 assists.

At Pickens, senior libero Hannah Campbell and sophomore outside hitter Ava Owens both earned spots on the Class 4A squad.

Campbell took over the libero role from the graduated Macie Gentry and flourished in her senior season leading the Blue Flame with nearly 400 digs. Owens, also rounded into form in her second varsity season picking up a team-high 290 kills for Pickens helping them to reach the third round of the playoffs.