County warns of summer traffic

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — The beauty of our area draws increased traffic during the summer months, and county staff urge visitors and residents alike to stay safe — and patient — while traveling.

Jamie Burns leads the county’s Communications and Engagement Department and discussed traffic in a “#Pickensin60” video posted on the county’s Facebook page on May 27.

“This week marks the start of what’s known as the 100 Deadliest Days of Summer, which is the peak travel period between Memorial Day and Labor Day,” she said.

That period sees an uptick in traffic-related fatalities, Burns said.

“We know of at least three major events coming to Pickens County this summer that will result in heavy traffic in our area,” she said.

County emergency services director Billy Gibson said three major concerts coming to the county “could potentially affect travel and traffic in Pickens County.”

Teddy Swims will be performing at District Park in Easley on June 12.

Venue information says the doors open for the Teddy Swims concert at 5 p.m. June 12, with the concert starting at 7 p.m.

“Starting around 4 p.m. that afternoon, citizens can expect heavy traffic around the Highway 123, Kay Drive, Crumpton Lane, Crosswell School Road and Latham Street area,“ Gibson said. “During this time, travel on Crosswell School Road and Kay Drive will be restricted to citizens only.”

Message boards will be deployed in the area two weeks prior to the event to inform the public of temporary traffic patterns and restrictions, he said.

District Park scheduled a “community conversation” meeting at the venue on June 1 to discuss “traffic flow and event operations in our community surrounding the upcoming concert,” according to its Facebook page.

“Concertgoers will only be able to access venue parking via Crosswell School Road and Crumpton Lane,” Gibson said. “We urge concertgoers to arrive early and be patient as delays as possible.”

Following a September 2025 concert at that venue, surrounding community residents and attendees took to social media complaining about traffic issues and long waits to get in to the venue.

Later in the month, country music star Morgan Wallen will hold back-to-back concerts at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27, Gibson said.

Information, including parking information and a map of the stadium, can be found about Wallen’s two Clemson shows by going to clemsontigers.com and searching for “Death Valley Nights.”

“Again, attendees should travel early and pack their patience,” Gibson said.

More than 90,000 people attended the May 2 George Strait concert at Memorial Stadium, resulting in long lines of traffic and gridlock before and after the show.

The city of Clemson addressed the post-concert traffic in a post on its Facebook page on May 8.

“Moving 90,000+ people out of Clemson is a unique challenge, but one we’re willing to take on and improve upon to remain a world-class entertainment destination,” the post read.

“Some Strait talk on why the departure felt a little slow?” It continued. “Unlike a game day, this record-setting crowd tried to leave at the exact same time. And unlike big cities like Atlanta or Columbia, we don’t have a major interstate running past Memorial Stadium. If you’re leaving neighborhoods adjacent to the stadium, limited exit routes and thousands of cars mean longer wait times.”

Law enforcement cleared the area in roughly three hours, “and considering the massive influx of out-of-state visitors unfamiliar with our traffic patterns, that’s a job well done to all officers getting everyone home safely,” the post said.

911 calls should be made only for emergency situations, not “for sitting in traffic,” the post said.

“The City is “Carrying Your Love” (and strongly-worded suggestions) with us for the next event,” the post read. “We’ll continue to evaluate traffic operations and stay in constant contact and collaboration with Clemson University for Morgan Wallen in June, as we did with George Strait. ‘Cross (Our) Heart,’ we’re trying our best to get you home as fast as those tiger-paw-covered roads allow.”

Staying hydrated is “critical” when attending outdoor events in warm weather,” Gibson said.

“It’s also important to dress for the warmer weather and use sunscreen to protect yourself,” he said. “Look for further information from concert organizers, and stay informed and safe.”

Resident drivers should give themselves more time for their commutes as “more motorists are driving our roadways” this summer, Burns said.