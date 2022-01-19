County working to temporarily limit Highway 11 development

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

COUNTY — Pickens County Council is seeking to put a 180-day moratorium on development along S.C. Highway 11.

Councilman Alex Saitta asked that discussion of a 120-day moratorium on development along Highway 11 be added to the agenda for council’s Jan. 3 meeting. Councilman Trey Whitehurst seconded his motion.

“The administration recommended this a few months ago,” Saitta said.

Last year, council voted to partner with the Appalachian Council of Governments for a corridor

You must be logged in to view this content.

Subscribe Today or Login