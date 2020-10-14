County’s two-week COVID-19 spread among worst in state

COLUMBIA — With five new deaths confirmed since last week, Pickens County is continuing to see an increase in the number of cases and deaths in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported the COVID-19 deaths of five elderly Pickens County residents in the seven-day period ending on Monday, when the latest DHEC numbers available at press time had been released.

Pickens County added 253 confirmed cases of the virus over the same seven-day period.

The county still has the 16th-lowest rate of infection of the state’s 46 counties, with 2,830.1 cases per

