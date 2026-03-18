Couple charged in baby’s death

By Jason Evans

Staff Reporter

jevans@thepccourier.com

EASLEY — A couple has been charged with homicide by child abuse after their infant died Thursday morning.

According to a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Friday by Chief Deputy Brett Barwick, the PCSO communications center received a 911 call at 1:11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, “in reference to an unresponsive infant.”

EMS and te sheriff’s office were immediately

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