Couple charged in baby’s death
By Jason Evans
Staff Reporter
jevans@thepccourier.com
EASLEY — A couple has been charged with homicide by child abuse after their infant died Thursday morning.
According to a Pickens County Sheriff’s Office news release issued Friday by Chief Deputy Brett Barwick, the PCSO communications center received a 911 call at 1:11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, “in reference to an unresponsive infant.”
EMS and te sheriff’s office were immediately
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