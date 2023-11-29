Courier Community Calendar 11-29-23

• Baha’is of Upstate to host public talk

The Baha’is of the Upstate will host a public talk and discussion on “The Oneness of Humanity, a Spiritual Reality” at the Central/Clemson Library at 105 Commons Way in Central on Saturday, Dec. 2 at 4 p.m. Dr. David Liebman, an occasional columnist in the Pickens County Courier, will be the speaker.

• Veterans invited to American Legion

Veterans in the Liberty area are invited to the next meeting of American Legion Post 67 in Liberty. The Legion meets on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Scout Hut off North Palmetto Street. All vets invited.

• Sertoma Club invites locals to meet

The Clemson Sertoma Club invites all local residents to attend its meetings. The club meets at noon the first and third Tuesdays of each month at Occasions at Wedgefield, located at 1551 Eighteen Mile Road in Central. New visitors are always welcome.

• Legion Post 67 seeks members

American Legion Post 67 in Liberty is accepting applications for membership from all U.S. military wartime veterans. For more information, call (864) 787-2322.

• Legion Post 52 to meet on 4th Tuesday

American Legion Post 52 officials invite all military veterans to join them in Easley. Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Post building at 310 Pope Field Road in Easley.