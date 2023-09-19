Courier Community Calendar 9-20-23

• Amazing Grace to host homecoming

On Oct. 1, Amazing Grace Fellowship will be celebrating homecoming. Amazing Grace Fellowship is located at 229 Pearl St. in Pickens. EDIFY will be singing during the Sunday School Hour starting at 10:15 a.m. The Rev. Roger Stephens will be the special speaker, followed by dinner in the fellowship building. Pastor Doug Saylors and the congregation invite everyone to join them for this time of worship.

• Hagood-Mauldin House offers tours

The historic Hagood-Mauldin House, located at 104 N. Lewis St. at Legacy Square in Pickens, is now offering free tours to the public. The house is open for the free tours on the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. now through October.

Tours on other days are available by appointment. Just call (864) 421-4771.

• Pickens seniors to host gospel singing

The Pickens Senior Center will be hosting a gospel singing at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 featuring the Peters Creek Bluegrass Gospel group from Peters Creek Baptist Church. Pastor Earl Reid offered the gospel performance as a fundraiser for the Hagood Community Center. Doors will open 30 minutes before the performance. No food or drinks are allowed in the auditorium.

Tickets are $7 and will be available beginning Sept. 25 and must be purchased in advance from the center. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and the phone number is (864) 878-6000. There will be a spaghetti dinner available before the performance including garlic-cheese bread, salad, dessert and tea. The cost of tickets for the meal will also be $7 and serving will begin at 5:30 p.m. Tickets must also be purchased in advance beginning Sept. 25.

All proceeds from the dinner and performance benefit the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Hagood Community Center, located at 129 Schoolhouse St. in Pickens.

• Veterans invited to American Legion

Veterans in the Liberty area are invited to the next meeting of American Legion Post 67 in Liberty. The Legion meets on the third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. at the Scout Hut off North Palmetto Street. All vets are invited.

• Pickens Class of ‘68 to hold 55th reunion

The Pickens High School class of 1968 will hold its 55-year reunion from 6-10 p.m. Oct. 13 at the Rock Golf Course and Resort. Dinner will be served at a cost of $25 per person. There will be a cash bar.

All attending are asked to respond by Sept. 15. The Rock is located at 171 Sliding Rock Road in Pickens.

For more information and to respond, call (704) 609-6690 or email phsclassof1968@aol.com.

• Legion Post 52 to meet on 4th Tuesday

American Legion Post 52 officials invite all military veterans to join them in Easley.

Meetings are held the fourth Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at the Post building at 310 Pope Field Road in Easley.