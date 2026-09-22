Courier Community Calendar 9-23-26

• Semper Fi Barn to hold Sunset event

Semper Fi Barn will hold a Sunset Ceremony at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at 314 Smith Memorial Highway in Central, honoring 20 fallen service members and departed veterans. The event will be free and open to the public. To have someone you wish to remember included, call Tom von Kaenel at (864) 643-9197.

• PHS class of 1965 to hold 61st reunion

Members of the Pickens High School Class of 1965 are planning their 61-year class reunion for Sept. 24.

For more information, call Milledge Cassell at (864) 421-2361.

• PHS class of 1966 to hold 6oth reunion

Members of the Pickens High School Class of 1966 will come together this fall to celebrate a milestone as they mark the class’s 60th anniversary reunion. The reunion will be held on Saturday, Nov. 7, from 2-5 p.m. at Larry Looper’s Red Barn, located at 101 Laurenwood Drive in Pickens.

Classmates and their guests will enjoy an afternoon of fellowship, memories and reconnecting with longtime friends. A barbecue chicken dinner with two side dishes, bread and a beverage will be served beginning at 3 p.m. The cost to attend is $35 per person.

Reservations and payment must be received by Sept. 7. Those interested in attending may register online through the reunion’s EventCreate page at https://eventcreate.com/e/phs1966.

• Food pantry hours announced at PPC

The food pantry at Pickens Presbyterian Church is open Mondays and Wednesdays from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. To receive food, individuals must present a valid ID showing residency in Pickens County.

Pickens Presbyterian Church is located at 311 W. Main St. in Pickens.