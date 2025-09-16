Courier Legal Ads 9-17-25

NOTICE OF HEARING

SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF PICKENS

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NUMBER: 2025ES3900480

IN THE MATTER OF:

PATRICIA ANN

CRADDOCK EDENFIELD

(Decedent)

DATE: NOVEMBER 5, 2025

TIME: 9:30 A.M.

PLACE: PICKENS COUNTY PROBATE COURT, 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16, PICKENS, SOUTH CAROLINA

PURPOSE OF HEARING*

PETITION TO DETERMINE HEIRS

Executed this

26 day of AUGUST, 2025

BRIAN K. JAMES

P.O. BOX 93

EASLEY, SC 29641

864-859-5918

Sept 3, 10, 17

——————————————————–

NOTICE BY PUBLICATION

To Justin Baker, whose whereabouts are unknown:

You are hereby notified that on January 22, 2025 a Complaint/Summons was filed against you in the above-captioned court, and that an order for service by publication has been entered due to your unknown residence after due diligence. The Summons and Complaint were filed on January 22, 2025, and the court required publishing these once weekly for three consecutive weeks Pickens County Courier, pursuant to S.C. Code § 15-9-740 (2024) Unless you answer or otherwise respond within the time required by law—typically thirty (30) days from the first date of publication—a judgment by default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

Sept. 3, 10, 17

——————————————————-

NOTICE FOR PUBLICATION

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA, COUNTY OF PICKENS,

C/A NO. 2023-CP-3901368

Heather L. Thompson, Plaintiff vs .P. Travis Holland, Lindsey Thomason, Marion L. Webster, Mitzi J. Webster, Chris B. Holcombe, Bank of America, successor by merger to NationsBank, Pickens County Tax Collector, and Any unknown adults being a class designated as John Doe, and any unknown infants or persons under

disability or in the military service being a class designated as Richard Roe, Defendants,

LIS PENDENS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an action will be commenced within 20 days in the above Court upon the Complaint of the above-named Plaintiff against, inter alia, the above-named Defendants to have a title to real property quieted in the name of Plaintiff, said Lis Pendens involving the following described real property situate and lying in Pickens County, South Carolina. Said real property being affected by this suit being described as follows:

All that certain piece, parcel or lot of land lying and being situate

in the State of South Carolina, County of Pickens, containing 0.85 acre, more or less, on a plat prepared by G.M. Powell Land Surveying, #14183, dated August 6, 1997, and recorded in Plat Book 56 at page 62, records of Pickens County, South Carolina, reference to which is invited for a more complete and accurate description. This being the property conveyed to Heather L. Thompson by deed of Ralph Guarino, Jr., Delinquent Tax Collector for Pickens County, South Carolina, dated December 6, 2019 and recorded in Deed Book 2117 at page 188, records of Pickens County, South Carolina. With an address of 1279 Cove Creek Rd., Pickens, South Carolina.

TMS # 4183-00-77-4708

SUMMONS FOR RELIEF

(COMPLAINT NOT SERVED)

TO THE DEFENDANTS NAMED ABOVE:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED AND REQUIRED to apply to Clerk of this Court for a copy of the Complaint filed on December 11, 2023 and required to answer the Complaint in this action and to serve a copy of your Answer to Kimberly Newton at 104 Pinnacle Street, P.O. Box 1539, Clemson, SC 29631 (29633) 864-654-6042, within thirty (30) after service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint within that time judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

NOTICE OF ORDER

APPOINTING

GUARDIAN AD LITEM NISI

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that an Order appointing Nima Fiuzat, Esquire, 1824 E. Main St., Ste. P, Easley, SC 29640, 864-306-4949, nima@fiuzatlaw.com, as Guardian ad Litem Nisi, for all persons whomsoever herein collectively designated as Richard Roe or John Doe, names and addresses unknown, including any thereof who may be minors, imprisoned persons, incompetent persons, unknown heirs, in the military service or under other legal disability, whether residents or non-residents of South Carolina, was filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Pickens County.

TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that unless the said minors or persons under other legal disability, if any, or someone on behalf of any of them, shall with in thirty (30) days after service of notice of this order upon them by publication, procure to be appointed for them a Guardian ad Litem to represent them in this action, the appointment of said Guardian ad Litem Nisi shall be made absolute.

Sept. 10, 17, 24

——————————————————–

Notice of Self Storage Sale

Please take notice Prime Storage – Clemson Central located at 1737 Old Central Rd Central SC 29630 intends to hold an Auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an online auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 10/1/2025 at 12:00 PM. This sale is pursuant to the assertion of lien for rental at the self-storage facility. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods, furnishings and garage essentials. Billy Bruce; Keira Brown. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

Sept. 17, 24

_____________________________

PUBLIC AUCTION

The personal items of the following tenants will be auctioned on Saturday, September 27, 2025. The auction will take place at 10:00 AM at Blacksnake Mini Storage located at 772 Blacksnake Road, Easley, SC 29640

Unit #30: Gipson: two refrigerators, vacuum cleaner, misc.

Unit #110: Smith: Dresser, wall fan, misc.

Unit #41: Smith: Tables, luggage, misc.

Unit #3: Rex: Hammock, wooden barrel, chairs, night stand, chest of drawers, rocker, and china cabinets

Unit #35: Rex: Military back pack, military ammunition box, sewing machine, duffle bag, exercise equipment

If rain date is needed, it will be announced at another time. If amount owed is paid by tenant before auction, auction will be canceled. All sales with reserve and winning bid must be paid in cash at auction time.

Sept. 17, 24

——————————————————–

LEGAL NOTICE

The Pickens County Planning Commission will have a workshop at 6:00 p.m. and then meet in regular session and conduct a meeting on Monday, October 13, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. in the Main Conference Room at the Pickens County Administration Facility, 222 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens, SC.

The Planning Commission will hold a Public Meeting on:

1. Modifications to RV Parks and Campgrounds Standards

2. Adding Hotels, Motels, and Resorts to Article 12 of the Unified Development Standards Ordinance.

3. New definitions requested by the Planning Commission in Article 16.

More information is available in the Planning Office in the Department of Community Development and is open for public inspection during regular business hours.

Pickens County Government does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national origin, under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Persons who believe their access to services or programs is limited in violation of the Title VI may contact the Title VI Coordinator at 864-898-5844.

The meeting site is accessible to persons with disabilities. Accommodations for persons with disabilities may be arranged with advance notice by calling the Title VI Coordinator at 864-898-5844.

Sept. 17

——————————————————–

NOTICE TO CITIZENS

OF PICKENS COUNTY:

Pursuant to the South Carolina Eminent Domain Procedure Act, Section 28-2-70(c), Code of Laws of South Carolina, 1976, as amended, notice is hereby given that entry by personnel of the South Carolina Department of Transportation and their consultants will be made in the area of the road described below for such purposes as topographic surveys, subsurface exploration, environmental related studies, and for the gathering of any other data necessary for the planning and development of the specified roadway improvements.

This particular project is located 2 miles west of Six Mile and consists of replacing one bridge along Old Seneca Road (S-291) over Six Mile Creek. The project is described as the S-39-291 Bridge Replacement over Six Mile Creek.

More specific information about the project may be obtained by contacting the Department’s Project Manager Michael Pitts at telephone number (803) 737-2566 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Sept. 17