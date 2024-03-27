Courier Legal Notices 3-27-24

AMENDED SUMMONS

NON JURY

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF PICKENS

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

CASE #: 2023-CP-39-00035

LINDA PORTER, PLAINTIFF, VS. JAMES B. PORTER, JR. AND SANDRA C. PORTER, MARINER FINANCE, LLC, AND JOHN DOE AND JANE DOE REPRESENTING ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS OR OTHER PERSONS CLAIMING AN INTEREST, DEFENDANTS.

TO THE DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint in this action a copy of which is served on you and which is filed in the office of the Clerk of this Court this same date and to serve a copy of your Answer to the Complaint upon the subscriber at 107 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 618, Pickens, South Carolina, 29671 within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service. If you fail to answer the Complaint within that time, the Plaintiff will be awarded default judgment against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

March 13, 20, 27

———————————————————————-

Notice of Self Storage Sale

Please take notice Prime Storage – Clemson Central located at 1737 Old Central Rd., Central SC 29630 intends to hold a Auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 4/16/2024 at 12:00PM. This sale is pursuant to the assertion of lien for rental at the self-storage facility. Unless stated otherwise the description of the contents are household goods, furnishings and garage essentials. Mathew Oglesby Jr unit #C067; Adalida Aubrey unit #J069; Zach Henderson unit #L020. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

March 27, April 3

———————————————————————-

SUMMONS

NON JURY

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF PICKENS

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

CASE #: 2024-CP-39-314

ALFREDA A. RIGDON, PLAINTIFF, VS. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE, INC. BY ITS NOMINEE MERS AKA MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC) RESIGTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. AND JOHN DOE AND JANE DOE REPRESENTING ANY UNKNOWN HEIRS, OR OTHER PERSON CLAIMING AN INTEREST, DEFENDANTS.

TO THE DEFENDANTS:

You are hereby summoned and required to answer the Complaint in this action a copy of which is served on you and which is filed in the office of the Clerk of this Court this same date and to serve a copy of your Answer to the Complaint upon the subscriber at 107 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 618, Pickens, South Carolina, 29671 within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service. If you fail to answer the Complaint within that time, the Plaintiff will be awarded default judgment against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

S/JAMES C. ALEXANDER

JAMES C. ALEXANDER

STEVEN L. ALEXANDER

THE ALEXANDER LAW FIRM, LLC

ATTORNEY FOR PLAINTIFF

POST OFFICE BOX 618

PICKENS, SOUTH CAROLINA 29671

(864)898-3208

jcalexander@thealexanderlawfirm.com

Bar number 317

March 27, April 3, 10

———————————————————————-

NOTICE OF SALE

2023CP3900707

BY VIRTUE of a decree heretofore granted in the case of: U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR VRMTG ASSET TRUST against UNKNOWN HEIRS, DEVISEES, AND LEGATEES, IF ANY, OF ELMO L. MANN, ET AL., the undersigned Master in Equity in Pickens County, will sell on May 6, 2024, at 11:00 a.m., or on another date, thereafter as approved by the Court, at Pickens County Courthouse in Pickens County, South Carolina, to the highest bidder, the property commonly known as 310 Oakfield Ave, Easley, SC 29640, Parcel ID#: 5029- 14-42-2862, and more particularly described as follows, to-wit:

Land Situated in the City of Easley in the County of Pickens in the State of SC

“ALL that certain piece, parcel or lot of land situate, lying and being in the State of South Carolina, County of Pickens, in the City of Easley located on the south side of Oakfield Avenue and according to a plat by J. A. Pickens, Surveyor, dated May 1952 of Subdivision No. 3 of the A. G. Wyatt Estate being known and identified as Lot No, 42 and 43 and according to said plat, being more particularly described as follows, to-wit

BEGINNING at a point on the southside of Oakfield Avenue at the common corners of Lot 41 and 42, running thence along the common boundary lines of said Lots in a southeasterly direction 150 feet to a point on the rear of Lot No. 49; thence in a northeasterly direction 160 feet to a point which is the joint rear cormer of Lots 43 and 44; thence along the common boundary line of said Lots, 150 feet in a northeasterly direction to a point on Oakfield Avenue; thence along Oakfield Avenue, S 65 degrees 15 minutes W 160 feet to the point of beginning”

Being all and the same land and premnises as conveyed to ELMO L. MANN by Quit Claim Deed of ESTATE OF MARTHA JEAN MANN dated 01/14/2006, and recorded 01/17/2006 in Book 972, Page 177 of the Plckens Land Records, and in said deed.

TERMS OF SALE: The successful bidder, other than the plaintiff, will deposit with the Master in Equity at conclusion of the bidding, five per cent (5%) of said bid, by certified funds, cashier’s check, or money order, as evidence of good faith, same to be applied to purchase price in case of compliance, but to be forfeited and applied first to costs and then to plaintiff’s debt in the case of noncompliance. Should the successful bidder fail or refuse to make the required deposit at time of bid or comply with the other terms of the bid within twenty (20) days, then the Master in Equity may resell the property on the same terms and conditions (at the risk of the said defaulting bidder). Should the Plaintiff, or one of its representatives, fail to be present at the time of sale, the property is automatically withdrawn from said sale and sold at the next available sales day upon the terms and conditions as set forth in the Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale or any Supplemental Order. The successful bidder will be required to pay for documentary stamps on the Deed and interest on the balance of the bid from the date of sale to the date of compliance with the bid at the rate of 5.56%.

THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ASSESSMENTS, COUNTY TAXES, EXISTING EASEMENTS, EASEMENTS AND RESTRICTIONS OF RECORD, AND OTHER SENIOR ENCUMBRANCES.

No personal or deficiency judgment being demanded, the bidding will not remain open after the date of sale, but compliance with the bid may be made immediately.

NOTICE: The foreclosure deed is not a warranty deed. Interested bidders should satisfy themselves as to the quality of title to be conveyed by obtaining an independent title search well before the foreclosure sale date.

BARHAM & MAUCERE, LLC

7209 Haley Industrial Drive, Suite 210

Nolensville, TN 37135

(833) 772-6529

Attorneys for Plaintiff

March 27, April 3, 10

———————————————————————-

SUMMONS

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF LAURENS

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

EIGTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

C.A. NO. 2024-CP-30-00141

Melanie Call, as Personal Representative of the Estate of Michael Dale Groves, Plaintiff, v. Suzanne Goodlett Goodman, Defendant.

TO THE DEFENDANT ABOVE NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, of which a copy is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to the said Complaint on the subscriber at this office at Post Office Box 35, Anderson, South Carolina, 29622, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff(s) in this action will apply to the Court for the said relief demanded in the Complaint.

TO INFANT(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE (AN IMPRISONED PERSON):

You are further summoned and notified to apply for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem to represent you in this action within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by the Plaintiff(s) herein.

TO INFANT(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE (INCOMPETENT OR INSANE) AND TO, (GENERAL OR TESTAMENTARY GUARDIAN) (COMMITTEE) WITH WHOM (S)HE/(THEY) RESIDE(S):

You are further summoned and notified to apply for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem to represent said infant(s) under fourteen years of age (said incompetent or insane person) within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by the Plaintiff(s) herein.

s/Anthony L. Harbin

Anthony L. Harbin, SC Bar #63999

HARBIN & BURNETT, LLP

Post Office Box 35

Anderson, SC 29622

(864) 964-0333

(864) 964-0930 Facsimile

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Anderson, South Carolina

March 25, 2024

March 27, April 3, 10

———————————————————————-

SUMMONS

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF LAURENS

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

EIGTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

C.A. NO. 2024-CP-30-00140

Melanie Call, Plaintiff, v. Suzanne Goodlett Goodman, Defendant.

TO THE DEFENDANT ABOVE NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, of which a copy is herewith served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to the said Complaint on the subscriber at this office at Post Office Box 35, Anderson, South Carolina, 29622, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, the Plaintiff(s) in this action will apply to the Court for the said relief demanded in the Complaint.

TO INFANT(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE (AN IMPRISONED PERSON):

You are further summoned and notified to apply for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem to represent you in this action within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by the Plaintiff(s) herein.

TO INFANT(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE (INCOMPETENT OR INSANE) AND TO, (GENERAL OR TESTAMENTARY GUARDIAN) (COMMITTEE) WITH WHOM (S)HE/(THEY) RESIDE(S):

You are further summoned and notified to apply for the appointment of a Guardian ad Litem to represent said infant(s) under fourteen years of age (said incompetent or insane person) within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by the Plaintiff(s) herein.

s/Anthony L. Harbin

Anthony L. Harbin, SC Bar #63999

HARBIN & BURNETT, LLP

Post Office Box 35

Anderson, SC 29622

(864) 964-0333

(864) 964-0930 Facsimile

Attorney for the Plaintiff

Anderson, South Carolina

March 25, 2024

March 27, April 3, 10