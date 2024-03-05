Courier Legal Notices 3-6-24

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF FILING

IN THE COURT OF COMMON PLEAS

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF PICKENS

C.A. No.: 2023-CP-39-01354

Toussaint Holdings, LLC, Plaintiff, vs. George E. Porter, any Heirs-at-law or devisees of Patricia A. Porter, deceased, heirs, personal representatives, administrators, successors and assigns, and all persons claiming any right, title, estate interest in or lien upon the real estate described and any unknown adults or persons in the Military Service of the United States of America, being as a class designated as John Doe, whose true name is unknown; and any minors or persons under disability, being as a class designated as Mary Roe, whose true name is unknown, Defendants.

TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to answer the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to serve a copy of your answer to the Complaint on the subscriber at his office in Charleston, South Carolina, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof; and if you fail to answer the Complaint within the time aforesaid, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.

NOTICE IS HEREBY given that the Lis Pendens, Summons, and Complaint in the above entitled action were filed in the Office of the Clerk of Court for Pickens County on December 6, 2023.

s/Lawrence M. Hershon

Lawrence M. Hershon

(SC Bar No. 77514)

The Hershon Law Firm, P.A.

1565 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Suite 103

Charleston, SC 29407

Telephone: 843-829-2022

Facsimile: 843-829-2023

lawrence@hershonlawfirm.com

Attorney for Plaintiff

February 8, 2023

Charleston, South Carolina

Feb. 21, 28, March 6

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is herby given that The Down Low, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a licence and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer, wine and Liquor at 205 East Main Street, Units G and H, Pickens, SC, 29671. To object to the issuance of the licence and/or permit, submit an ABL-20 protest form by March 8, 2024.

Feb. 21, 28, March 6

SUMMONS

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF PICKENS

IN THE FAMILY COURT FOR THE

THIRTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT

Case No.: 2023-DR-39-00920

Danielle Nicole Sackett and 39-00920

Brandon Jon Sackett, Plaintiffs, vs.

Joshua Lee Brandt, Defendant.

TO THE DEFENDANT ABOVE-NAMED:

YOU ARE HEREBY SUMMONED and required to appear and defend by answering the Complaint in this action, a copy of which is hereby served upon you, and to serve a copy of your Answer on the subscribers at P.O. Box 93, Easley, SC 29641, within thirty (30) days after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; except that the United States of America, if named, shall have sixty (60) days to answer after the service hereof, exclusive of the day of such service; and if you fail to do so, judgment by default will be rendered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

TO MINOR(S) OVER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE, AND/OR TO MINOR(S) UNDER FOURTEEN YEARS OF AGE AND THE PERSON WITH WHOM THE MINOR(S) RESIDES, AND/OR TO PERSONS UNDER SOME LEGAL DISABILITY:

YOU ARE FURTHER SUMMONED AND NOTIFIED to apply for the appointment of a guardian ad litem within thirty (30) days after the service of this Summons and Notice upon you. If you fail to do so, application for such appointment will be made by Plaintiff.

BRIAN K. JAMES, LLC

Brian K. James (11215)

Attorney for the Plaintiffs

P.O. Box 93

Easley, SC 29641

Tel. 864.859.5918

Fax. 864.859.8848

Easley, SC

November 12, 2023

Feb. 21, 28, March 6

Notice of Self Storage Sale

Please take notice Prime Storage – Clemson Central located at 1737 Old Central Rd., Central SC 29630 intends to hold a Auction of storage units in default of payment. The sale will occur as an Online Auction via www.storagetreasures.com on 3/19/2024 at 12:00PM. This sale is pursuant to the assertion of lien for rental at the self-storage facility. Unless listed otherwise below, the contents consist of household goods and furnishings. Rashaun Rush unit #A043; Christian Covert unit #A061; Heather Powers unit #D010; Breanna Berry unit #J019; Dustin White unit #J042; Lashawn Rouse unit #J108; Crystal Nathan unit #K037; Donald Gray unit #M020. This sale may be withdrawn at any time without notice. Certain terms and conditions apply.

Feb. 28, March 6

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is herby given that La Picosita, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a licence and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer, wine and Liquor at 116 Ann St., Pickens, SC 29671. To object to the issuance of the licence and/or permit, submit an ABL-20 protest form by March 15, 2024. Submit the ABL-20 online at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov, or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov.

Feb. 28, March 6, 13

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is herby given that Kesha, LLC intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a licence and/or permit that will allow the sale and off premises consumption of beer and wine at 301 Ann St., Pickens, SC 29671. To object to the issuance of the licence and/or permit, submit an ABL-20 protest form by March 15, 2024. Submit the ABL-20 online at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov, or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov.

Feb. 28, March 6, 13

NOTICE OF TERMINATION OF

PARENTAL RIGHTS HEARING

IN THE JUVENILE COURT

OF UNION COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

CASE NO. 144-23J-84A

IN THE INTEREST OF:

C.G.

DOB: 03-27-2017

SEX: FEMALE

CHILD UNDER THE AGE OF EIGHTEEN

TO: CRAIG GAYHEART, putative father of the above-named child

By Order for Service by Publication dated the 23rd day of February, 2024, you are hereby notified that on the 16th day of November, 2023, the Union County Department of Family and Children Services, Georgia Department of Human Services, filed a Petition for Termination of Parental Rights against you as to the above-named child, and this Court found it to be in the child’s best interest that the Petition be filed. You are required to file with the Clerk of Juvenile Court, and to serve upon Special Assistant Attorney General Stephany L. Zaic an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the Order for Service by Publication. This notice is being sent to you pursuant to the provisions of O.C.G.A. § 15-11-281 and 282. A copy of the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights may be obtained by you from the Clerk at the Union County Courthouse during business hours. The hearing on the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights is for the purpose of terminating your parental rights.

If the Court at the trial finds that the facts set out in the Petition to Terminate Parental Rights are true and that termination of your rights will serve the best interests of your child, the Court can enter a judgment ending your rights to your child.

If the judgment terminates your parental rights, you will no longer have any rights to your child. This means that you will not have the right to visit, contact, or have custody of your child or make any decisions affecting your child or your child’s earnings or property. You will not thereafter be entitled to notice of proceedings for the adoption of the above-named child by another, nor will you have any right to object to the adoption or otherwise to participate in the proceedings. Your child will be legally freed to be adopted by someone else.

Even if your parental rights are terminated:

1) You will still be responsible for providing financial support (child support payments) for your child’s care unless and until your child is adopted;

2) Your child can still inherit from you unless and until your child is adopted; and

3) Your child can still pursue any civil action against you.

Under the provisions of O.C.G.A. § 15-11-260, et seq., you may lose all rights to the above-named child and will not be entitled to object to the termination of your rights to these child unless, within thirty (30) days of your receipt of this NOTICE TO PUTATIVE FATHER, you file:

a) A petition to legitimate the child; and

b) Notice of the filing of the petition to legitimate with the Juvenile Court of Union County.

If you fail to file a timely petition to legitimate the child and notice (as described above) or if your petition to legitimate is subsequently dismissed for failure to prosecute or the Court does not find that you are the legal father of the child named in your petition to legitimate, this Court may enter an order terminating your parental rights, including any right to object thereafter to such proceedings.

This Court will conduct a provisional hearing upon the allegations of the Petition on the 2nd and 3rd day of April, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., at the Union County Courthouse, Blairsville, Georgia

This Court will conduct a final hearing upon the allegations of the Petition and enter an order of disposition on the 1st day of May, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., at the Towns County Courthouse, Hiawassee, Georgia.

The child and other parties involved may be represented by a lawyer at all stages of these proceedings. If you want a lawyer, you may choose and hire your own lawyer. If you want to hire a lawyer, please contact your lawyer immediately. If you want a lawyer but are not able to hire a lawyer without undue financial hardship, you may ask for a lawyer to be appointed to represent you. The Court would inquire into your financial circumstances and if the Court finds you to be financially unable to hire a lawyer, then a lawyer will be appointed to represent you. If you want a lawyer appointed to represent you, you must let the Court or the officer of this Court handling this case know that you want a lawyer immediately.

WITNESS, the Honorable Jeremy Clough, Judge of said Court, this the 23rd day of February, 2024.

Jeremy D. Clough

Honorable Jeremy Clough

Judge, Juvenile Court

Union County, Georgia

Enotah Judicial Circuit

Feb. 28, March 6, 13, 20

PUBLIC NOTICE

Griffin-James-Michael: Cascone has obtained his Assumed Name from the Minnesota Secretary of State, and is now officially doing business as GRIFFIN JAMES-MICHAEL CASCONE.

Feb. 28, March 6

INFORMATION TO HEIRS AND DIVISEES

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA

COUNTY OF PICKENS

IN THE PROBATE COURT

CASE NUMBER: 2023ES3900924

IN THE MATTER OF:

Betty Jean Talley (Decedent)

On December 7th, 2023 Application/Petition was made to the Probate Court of Pickens County at (address) 222 MCDANIEL AVE., B-16, PICKENS SC 29671

INFORMAL FORMAL

X PROBATE OF WILL TESTACY

X APPOINTMENT APPOINTMENT

in the above matter.

(Compete in applacable) The Decendent’s Will dated 12/2/2010, Codicil(s) dated______ and Memorandum(s) dates ____ was/were presented.

Bond Has HAS NOT X been filed

This notice in being sent to persons who have or may have some interst in the estate.

Please note: this form is required to besent to all potential devisees and heirs ofthe Decedent. Receipt of this form does not mean that you will inherit from the Decedent. You may review the file in the Probate Court or see an attorney if you desire further information.

My application/petition was granted within the past thirty (30) days on December 7th, 2023.

Applicant/Personal Representive Name:

SHARON G. CROWE

ADDRESS: 389 TALLEY BRIDGE ROAD

CLEVELAND, SC 29635

TELEPHONE (HOME) 864-901-2703

March 6, 13 and 20

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

Notice is herby given that HHP Petro, LLC, DBA: Xpress Mart 108 intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a licence and/or permit that will allow the sale and off premises consumption of beer and wine at 2118 Walhalla Highway, Pickens, SC 29671. To object to the issuance of the licence and/or permit, submit an ABL-20 protest form by March 15, 2024. Submit the ABL-20 online at MyDORWAY.dor.sc.gov, or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov.

March 6, 13, 20

LEGAL NOTICE

The Pickens County Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, March 25th, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. at the Pickens County Administration Facility, 222 McDaniel Avenue, Pickens, SC, in the Main Conference Room.

Prior to the public hearing, the Board of Appeals will meet in a work session at 6:00 p.m. in the same location.

The Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing on:

Election of Chair, Vice-Chair, and Secretary.

More information is available in the Planning Office in the Department of Community Development and is available for public inspection during regular business hours.

Pickens County Government does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, or national origin, under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act. Persons who believe their access to services or programs is limited in violation of the Title VI may contact the Title VI Coordinator at 864-898-5844.

The meeting site is accessible to persons with disabilities. Accommodations for persons with disabilities may be arranged with advance notice by calling the Title VI Coordinator at 864-898-5844.

March 6

